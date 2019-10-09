Loading...

By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Police Command has arrested two middle aged men, Shina Kolawole and Taoreed Oladimeji for stealing two big rams at Ogijo area of the State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a sttement explained that the two suspects were arrested at the popular Mayor bus stop when the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ogijo Division, CSP Suleman Muhammed was on routine patrol of the area with his men and accosted the duo in a bus with registration number LSD 381 XN loaded with two big rams.

On interrogation, the two suspects were unable to give satisfactory account of how they came about the rams, which was why they were arrested and taken to the station.

On further questioning, they confessed that the rams were actually stolen.

Meanwhile, the investigation was going as the owner of the rams had been contacted to appeared at the station with clear evidence of ownership of the two rams.

The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspects with a view to charging them to court as soon as investigation was concluded.