In their latest reaction to the sex-for-grade scandal busted by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday, the authorities of the University of Lagos have set up a panel to probe the allegations against the two suspended lecturers.

The panel is headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor and dean of the faculty of law, according to a statement by Taiwo Oloyede, principal assistant registrar.

Boniface Igbeneghu, a pastor and senior lecturer in the faculty of arts and Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics were indicted in the documentary, along with some lecturers in the University of Ghana.

But what do the students think about the scandal and what advice do they have for fellow students, especially the girls, often sexually victimised by the predatory lecturers?

P.M.NEWS girl, Jennifer Okundia went to UNILAG to sample some views and noted that most of the students were reluctant to talk, as the ‘university is tense’.

watch the video:

