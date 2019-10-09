Loading...

Following the allegations of sex-for-grades against two of its lecturers, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has set up a panel to investigate the scandal.

Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer, and Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, were caught in a documentary on sexual harassment released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday.

Taiwo Oloyede, principal assistant registrar, communication unit of UNILAG, said on Wednesday that the panel is headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor and dean of the faculty of law.

He also confirmed that the two lecturers have been suspended by the university.

He said the process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions would be meted out if the need arises.

The university also encouraged students and members of staff that have relevant information concerning the incidents to come forward, assuring that their security is guaranteed.

The statement read: “The Panel will probe into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences as well as other related cases.

“As previously announced in the University’s Press Release dated Monday, October 7, 2019, Dr. Samuel Oladipo who was featured in the full version of the BBC broadcast, has been suspended from work with immediate effect and barred from the University academic areas until conclusion of the Panel’s assignment.

“Students and members of staff who have relevant information are encouraged to come forward. Their protection is assured. We firmly reassure all our students, staff, alumni, parents and guardians that this matter will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves. The whole process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable.”