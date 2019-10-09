Loading...

Critic, Daddy Freeze has raised fresh controversies in the sex-for-grades scandal that has rocked universities in Nigeria and Ghana.

Two lecturers of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and two others from the University of Ghana have been caught in the act in a BBC documentary.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze said lecturers molesting students was only half of the narrative, as there were also students offering themselves for marks.

According to him, the pendulum swung both ways, saying he could remember vividly when he was a student in a Nigerian university that female students used to offer themselves to lecturers for marks.

He urged lecturers who are morally upright to ensure that they exposed women trying to seduce them for marks by ensuring that they never graduated from the university.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “Lecturers molesting students for marks is only one half of the narrative. What about students that offered themselves to lecturers for marks? I know this, I finished from a Nigerian university.

“The pendulum in this story actually swings both ways. I can still remember quite vividly, the story of this one girl that ‘collected’ a lecturer from another girl and the other girl was left heartbroken. Someone who offers a bribe is as guilty as the person who receives it.

He added: “Dear morally upright Nigerian lecturer, I’m speaking to those who are immune to seduction. I hereby implore you to expose any woman who try to seduce you for marks; lets ensure they never graduate.”

“Let’s address this from both sides. Giving and receiving bribes are both crimes. To qualify to do this you have to be morally upright with a clean track record! Print their text messages, put up their pictures, publish their love notes, get them expelled!”