Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has said her critics are dumb for bashing her on Twitter over a comment she supposedly made over the sex-for-grade scandal rocking universities in West Africa.

Nelson had commented on the BBC’s story which exposed how lecturers in West African universities preyed on female students demanding sex in exchange for grades.

She had commented: “Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains don’t matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts aren’t covered anymore…it’s free on social media. Will it ever change?”

Her comment attracted virulent comments on Twitter, with several people calling her names.

But the popular Ghanaian actress has responded to her critics, saying they lacked understanding and simply dumb.

She said some people who made comment on twitter did not just read to understand as her tweet was simple enough for anyone who understood English to understand.

“..so you see, peeps just don’t read to understand! If you only came to diss under the post, I understand, that’s what most people do on twitter, but if its because of the tweet, you LACK understanding and simply DUMB! Its english!! Let someone explain it to you,” she tweeted.

