The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu was presented with an excellence award for his service to the diaspora.

The Excellence Awards organized by the Sapio Club to celebrate Nigerians & Africans with disruptive ideas and projects that has helped and is still helping to change the narratives was also presented to Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, Member of the House of Representatives and Mr. Seyi Tinubu, CEO and Founder of Loatsad Promomedia Ltd.

The trio were honoured at an award ceremony during the Nigerian Day Excellence Awards with the theme: Unity and Patriotism, a prerequisite for National Development, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos at the weekend.

The founder of Sapio Club, Sonnia Agu, said that the dynamic trio were celebrated for the impact of their services in their various areas of specialization and nation as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu received the excellence award for his service to the diaspora which was in line with the club’s agenda to support, promote, and prepare Africans both home and diaspora towards the UN 2063 United Africa goal.

Also, Ibrahim Obanikoro was presented with the Youth in Leadership Award while Seyi Tinubu received the Excellence Award in Media Enterprise amongst others.

The Sapio community which is the first Nigerian formed social wield created for intellectuals is a platform for young, vibrant, detribalized, non- political, intelligent and emerging Nigerian leaders to network, share ideas and engage productively in civic activities that chart the course for a new Nigeria.

The night was spectacular with high level and intelligent result driven individuals who proposed solutions.