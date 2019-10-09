Loading...

Irreconcilable differences between Kylie Jenner and ex-hubby rapper Travis Scott over whether to have a second baby was part of the reasons for their separation, an insider close to the estranged couple has said.

The couple didn’t see eye to eye before their recent split over the baby issue, reported Us Magazine.

While the beauty billionaire “wanted to have a second baby”, the rapper “did not.”

Though the pair are “most likely going to get back together,” the question of whether to give their daughter Stormi, 20 months, a sibling isn’t their only friction point, according to the source: “They have trust issues for sure.”

“It’s surprising they broke up because they have weathered worse,” the source adds — referring to Jenner, 22, reportedly confronting Scott, 28, about evidence of infidelity in February. “When she went through his phone in February, that was worse.”

Plus, the insider adds, the billionaire businesswoman and the six-time Grammy nominee are different in other ways: “They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife. He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

