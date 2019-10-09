Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with members of the recently constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The EAC, which was constituted on Sept. 16, replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The functions of EAC, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The Vice Chairman of the council is Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, while the Secretary to the Council is Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy.

Other members of the council are: Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya and Dr. Iyabo Masha.