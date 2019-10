Loading...

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Wednesday apprehended motorists driving against the flow of traffic between Carter bridge and Mile 2.

Hamzat, who was on his way to the Lagos State University, LASU, to deliver a lecture was pissed off when he saw motorists driving against traffic and decided to personally apprehend the culprits who were handed over to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA for prosecution.