The old students association of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin has donated some sports equipment to the school as part of efforts aimed at reviving sports activities in the school.

At the equipment’s presentation/commissioning on Wednesday at the school premises, the school’s 1985 set led by Mohammed Akanbi presented equipment for six sports. The donated pieces of equipment would be of use for basketball, cricket, scrabble, badminton, tennis, and volleyball.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Wale Obalola, a member of the association, said the 1985 class deemed it fit to make the presentation to complement the school’s already-constructed facilities.

He added that the effort was also aimed at keeping the school, particularly the students, relevant in sports in the state and the country at large.

“The class of 85 came together and brainstormed on how to ensure the school continues to thrive in sports. So, we decided to purchase this equipment to complement the facilities on the ground. We also realised that at the end of the examinations in the school, the students usually have little or nothing to do.

“But with these facilities and equipment on the ground, the students will be fully engaged, instead of roaming around,’’ Obalola, who is also who also the manager of the Kwara Sports Stadium Complex in Ilorin, said.

Reacting to the gesture, Tiamiyu Bashir, the school’s Acting Principal of GSS, described it as a remarkable feat.

“We have now readjusted the school’s academic system and programme to accommodate sports activities.’’

He assured that the school would make massive and good use of the facilities and equipment to keep the students active in sports.

Many staff of the school and members of the old students association were present at the occasion, alongside officials from Kwara’s Ministry of Sports.