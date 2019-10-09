Loading...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has decried the presentation of fake academic credentials and attempt to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilisation list.

Among the last batch of corps members, 95 fake graduates, 60 from Nigerian universities and 35 from West African universities participated in the scheme, until they were caught.

Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Director General, revealed this during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation Workshop in Minna on Wednesday.

The workshop has its theme as: “Promoting Integrity in the NYSC Mobilisation Process, the Role of Stakeholders”.

Ibrahim said: “It had been discovered that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions.

“This is very worrisome as it amount to betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated,” he said.

He said that the NYSC act prescribes a four year jail term for presentation of fake credentials for mobilisation.

“Very soon, we will mobilise prospective corps members. I want to appeal to persons with intention to present fake certificates not to show up,” he added.

Earlier, Mrs Victoria Ango, Deputy Director, Corps Mobilisation, commended the management of NYSC for its approach to tackle the scourge of fraudulent enrollment of foreign trained graduates.

Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger advised participants to come up with ideas that would enhance efficiency and credible mobilisation process.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, commended the role of NYSC in promoting national unity and pledged the state government continuous support to it