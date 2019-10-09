Loading...

A Kwara state High Court Wednesday convicted and jailed cyber fraudster Akinbamidele Femi John, following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar sentenced the convict to six months in jail, without the option of fine.

The convict was arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

Count one of the charge read: “That you, Akinbamidele Femi John (a.k.a Brenda Jason) on or about 20th March, 2018 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court attempted to commit an offence by pretending to be Brenda Jason, a female with a gmail account: jasonbrenda00@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 95 and 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

Akinbamidele upon his arraignment on Monday, October 7,2019 pleaded guilty to all the three counts levelled against him by the EFCC.

While sentencing him today, Justice Abdulgafar said the evidence of the prosecution witness, Olamide Sadiq who is the Head of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ilorin Zonal Office was strong and reliable.

“It was the evidence of the PW1 that an iPhone7 was recovered from Akinbamidele and the analysis of the phone indicated that the defendant possessed fraudulent documents to defraud the people.

“I found you, Akinbamidele Femi John guilty of all the three-count charge brought against you. I hereby sentence you to six months imprisonment.

The sentence was without an option of fine, while the convict also forfeited the iPhone7 recovered from him to the federal government.