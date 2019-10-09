Loading...

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has disclosed that his best goal in his career was the header he scored against Manchester United in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final in Rome, Italy.

The 2019 FIFA Best Player also named Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola as his best coach ever.

Speaking in an interview with Catalan radio station, RAC1, the Argentine captain commented on his best goal, coach and the strongest opponent he had faced.

“It’s difficult to choose one moment, I have had so many over the years,” Messi said when asked for his favourite moment with Barcelona or Argentina.

“I think maybe the era with Guardiola was one of the best for me as a player.”

Messi added: “My best goal was the one in (against Manchester United) in Rome with my head in the Champions League final.”

“The best coach I have had I think is Guardiola, the best of all of them, with Luis Enrique very close.”

“The English sides always have the strongest defences, “especially in recent years” and but the toughest side I have come across was the Spain side which won the Euros and the World Cup.”