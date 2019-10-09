Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 is billed to hold on October 23rd to 26th at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.

This year, the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019, #LagosFW 2019, is themed #BeyondCreativity.

The theme echoed in Fashion Focus Talks across 4 cities – Lagos, Abuja, Kigali and Dakar and demonstrated with the recently concluded Paris Showroom, offering access to market opportunities for African designers.

#BeyondCreativity speaks to #LagosFW’s authentic roots, which focuses on generating impact beyond the runway, on fashion with a purpose, moving the fashion conversation forward to a position of economic viability in the continent.

Kicking off this year’s fashion event was the official Launch Party, which was held at the Heineken House on Friday 4th October 2019.

An array of guests were invited to a cocktail reception to mark the beginning of a line up of activities which includes Fashion Business Series (FBS), SheTrades Workshops, Afrexim Creative Academy Workshop, the Fashion & Culture Exchange Africa-Japan (FACE.A-J) Event, Runway Shows and the official #LagosFW after party.

Just like last year, FBS Dinner will feature key voices in the fashion world in an intimate gathering of industry stakeholders.

On the 21st & 22nd October, SheTrades Commonwealth will host workshops targeting women entrepreneurs within the ITC SheTrades network. The aim of these workshops is to further equip women-owned businesses with new skills to grow their various businesses and the tools for wealth creation.

On the 25th & 26th of October 2019, guests will also have access to daytime workshops happening at the tents including the Afrexim Bank’s Creative Africa Exchange Masterclass in partnership with Africa Development Bank (AFDB).

#LagosFW will feature a first of its kind cross-cultural exchange and exhibition. Six emerging designers from Africa and Japan will be participating in ‘Fashion & Culture Exchange Africa-Japan’ (FACE.A-J).

Designers will be showcasing their designs at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo and during Lagos Fashion Week. The FACE.A-J initiative is owned and managed by Awa’Tori with support from United Arrows Japan to promote culture and creativity between Africa and Japan.

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will open for runway shows from 24th to 26th of October from 6 pm daily. Designers, fashion experts, enthusiasts and media from across the continent and beyond, will reunite in Africa’s most populous city to view the new season’s collections from designers.

See photos from the event below.

The speaker announcements, runway schedule, as well as ticket information, will be released shortly.