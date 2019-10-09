Loading...

Torino of Italy wing back Ola Aina is out of Sunday’s international friendly between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Brazil in Singapore, the Nigerian Football Federation tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the NFF, Aina picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available.

Aina is among the five defenders called by Coach Gernot Rohr for the clash. Others are Omeruo, Balogun, Ekong, Awaziem, Ajayi and Collins.

The match will be played on 13 October at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang from 8pm Singapore time.

Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as the referee for the friendly.

Foo would be assisted by his compatriots, Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official).

The match will be the first clash between the two countries since Brazil trashed the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on June 2003.