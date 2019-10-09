Loading...

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden called Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying he’d “betrayed” the United States and has been shooting holes in the constitution.

Trump, however, showed no sign of buckling under pressure from the impeachment probe into his alleged bid to damage Biden by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the former vice president for corruption.

“To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire, adding his voice to that of other Democratic contenders who want to see Trump impeached.

“He’s shooting holes in the constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it,” added Biden.

Trump is working hard to squash the impeachment probe before it can gather pace.

In an eight-page letter signed Tuesday by the White House counsel, the administration bluntly announced it would not cooperate with the Democratic-led House of Representatives, calling its impeachment push illegitimate.

Democrats responded by accusing Trump of stonewalling and obstruction.

“No one is above the law, not even President Trump,” the Democratic majority leader in the House, Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday.

Trump demanded that the whistleblower who reported the president’s alleged pressure on Ukraine be exposed, even though the identity of whistleblowers is protected by law.

US President Donald Trump says the impeachment investigation of him is a “kangaroo court,” as the White House tells leading Democrats that the president will not cooperate in the probe

On Twitter, which Trump is using to bombard the public with conspiracy theories about a secret “deep state” trying to remove him from power, the president argued that the whistleblower had been shown to be partisan and inaccurate.

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned,” Trump tweeted.