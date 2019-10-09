Loading...

Former Super Eagles’ playmaker, Augustine Jay Jay Okocha, accused by Lagos State Government of income tax evasion has finally settled with the Lagos taxman.

A Lagos State Prosecutor, Mrs Y. A. Pitan, told an Igbosere High Court on Wednesday in Lagos that the Lagos Internal Revenue Service informed it that Okocha visited its office and reconciled his accounts.

Pitan then prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her file a notice of discontinuance of the charge preferred against him.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently, withdrew the warrant of arrest earlier issued on the defendant.

She adjourned further hearing until Nov. 14, to enable prosecution file notice of discontinuance of the charge.

The prosecutor had on May 28, informed the court that the defendant visited the office of LIRS to reconcile his accounts.

The prosecutor then said that the defendant could not reach a common ground with the agency.

The prosecutor then filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of:

“Failure to furnish returns of income for tax purposes with the LIRS, and failure to pay income tax.

“The offences contravene Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006 and Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended)”