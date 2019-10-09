Loading...

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija’s first runner up, Mike Edwards popularly called ‘King of Cruistopia’ was hailed for staying faithful to his wife and not getting entangled sexually with any female housemate during the show.

However, Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju who seems to find it ‘absurd’ why Nigerians are celebrating Mike for being faithful to his wife, said their action only shows how Nigerians are damaged’.

Mike, who hails from Lagos State and resides in Manchester, United Kingdom married Perris Shakes-Drayton, a British Olympian and also a TV personality before taking part in Pepper Dem Gang edition of Big Brother Nigeria.

According to her, Mike did not do anything special by being faithful because that is the right thing for him to have done.

On her Twitter page, the 32-year-old actress wrote: “The way Mike is being hyped for how he carried himself in the house shows how damaged we are.

“When a man is in a committed relationship, especially marriage, he should respect his vows and his wife. We shouldn’t celebrate people for behaving normally. We are used to bad behaviour.

“I love Mike o, he is a favourite of mine. But he himself wonders why everyone thinks he did something special. He said it himself- it was easy because he won’t trade his queen for anything.

“The upside way we operate in this country has really done a lot of damage to us. Sigh.”

