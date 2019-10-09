Loading...

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said contrary to the rumours that he had appointed two of his daughters, he had only appointed one of his daughters into his cabinet.

Okowa also said that his daughter was appointed as Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child because she deserved the position.

He said this on Tuesday in Asaba, while addressing the issue of appointments into his cabinet for his second term in office.

He said, “I want state residents to know that I did not appoint two of my daughters. Only one was appointed as S.A. to Governor on Girl Child and she rightly deserved it.”

Okowa added, “We are trying to cut down our appointees this time around, obviously the number of appointees will be less than what we have in my first tenure.”