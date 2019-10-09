The German cabinet on Wednesday approved climate protection measures designed to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, keeping on track plans by Chancellor Angela Merkel to pass the landmark package soon.

German Environment Minister, Svenja Schulze, took to Twitter to announce the approval of the measures, which would be enshrined in a Climate Protection Law.

Schulze said the approval is a relief for Merkel, whose right-left coalition has suffered regional elections losses and been raven by disputes over pension and tax reforms.

“Finally, there are binding rules for climate protection and that is a good thing. I have fought for this for a long time and I am happy that it was approved today,’’ Schulze said.

As Merkel and her ministers met at the chancellery, hundreds of Extinction Rebellion climate activists blocked a major bridge on the third day of global protests. The protest and barricade were designed to press governments to take more drastic action against global warming.

Clara Thompson, spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion said “we have brought a ‘plastic sea’ with us to show the pollution in our oceans. We also want to draw attention to the United Nations and the World Climate Report’’ she added.

Earlier, UN climate scientists warned in a report that if emissions of greenhouse gases are not slashed, the world would face a reality of cities vanishing under rising seas, rivers running dry and marine life collapsing.

Merkel, who has faced criticism that the measures were unambitious, vowed that the climate package would contain a mechanism to monitor compliance with emission limits set for individual sectors.

She said that the mechanism would allow ministries to monitor, which sectors are meeting emissions goals and adjust targets, based on their progress. Some of the mechanisms could yet be modified or toughened up in the upper chamber of parliament, she said.

The overall goal of the measures priced at 54 billion euros is to cut German greenhouse gas emissions to 55 percent of the 1990 level by 2030.