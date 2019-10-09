Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

History was made at the weekend when renowned actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry launched his studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tyler Perry’s feat makes him the first black person to own a major film studio.

The grand opening of the 330-acre landmark studio which features 12 sound-stages named after influential black acts, including Denzel Washington, the late Diahann Carroll, and Oprah Winfrey, among others, was well attended by people from all walks of life.

The star-studded gala saw the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and many others in attendance.

See some photos from the grand opening below:

Source: Instagram