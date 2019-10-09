Loading...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects are: Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono.

Others are: Victor Kenneth, Adewale Musibau, Oluwajuwon Shofuyi, Idris Abdulazeez, Oyeku Adeoye, Omilana Adeleke, Okeke Chucks, Peters Olamide, Abayomi Jones and Usman Olalekan.

The suspects were arrested at three different locations in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, following intelligence reports received by the Commission from concerned members of the public about their alleged involvement in the criminal activities.

During the raid, about five of the suspects attempted to escape arrest by taking refuge inside the ceiling of their apartments. They were, however, immediately apprehended by operatives of the EFCC.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include charms, phones, laptops and five cars-Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry 2004 model, Toyota Camry 2007 model, Toyota Camry 1999 model and Honda Pilot.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, the commission said.

