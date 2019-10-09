Loading...

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday took away four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags suspected to contain money from the Zamfara office of INEC.

The operatives were at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gusau in continuation of its investigation over alleged non-payment of adhoc staff who conducted the 2019 general election.

The EFCC operatives reportedly arrived at the office around noon with heavily armed personnel and ransacked the facility for close to two hours.

All four bags and some documents were allegedly recovered from the office of the accountant.

Some INEC officials who were earlier arrested by the EFCC were brought along during the two-hour search and were afterward taken back into custody.

A petition to the EFCC by Abdullahi Nasiru, one of the ad hoc staff, had alleged that they were shortchanged by INEC to the tune of over N80 million in the allowances paid to them after the general election when compared to what was paid ad hoc staff in other states.

The EFCC operatives and INEC officials refused to respond to questions from newsmen after the search.