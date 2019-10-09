Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

It is no news that Nigerian superstar, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke recently engaged his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland and they are expecting a child.

The excited expectant dad who took to his Instagram page announced the sex of his unborn baby as a boy, and that his boy already got an endorsement deal with Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes.

In the same vein, Chioma also took to the gram to share photos from their unborn son’s endorsement deal with the baby diaper company done by Davido.

Photo Credit: Instagram @chefchi & davidoofficial