Loading... A 46-year-old agent, Oluwasegun Fasasi, who allegedly defrauded a lawyer of N2 million, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Fasasi, whose address was not provided, with two counts of theft and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April 2018, at Ibeju-Lekki, Area of Lagos State. He alleged that the defendant collected N2 million from the complainant, Mr. Fredrick Obiejesi, with a promise to sell two plots of land.

Agboko claimed that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 285 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 285 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for theft while Section 314 provides for 15 years’ imprisonment for fraud.

Magistrate T.A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for mention.