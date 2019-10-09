Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi of Big Brother Naija season three yesterday announced the passing away of her dad.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to make the sad announcement of the loss of her father on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

See her tweet below.

Can’t hold this Anymore….. it’s too much for me to handle 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/j1gGL4juTC — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) October 8, 2019

Nina’s father’s death is coming barely a week after another ex-housemate of BBNaija season 4, Joe lost his father.

Meanwhile, Nina’s friends and fans have since been sending condolence messages to her and her family over the loss of her dad.