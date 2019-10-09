Loading...

Another Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Mr John Egla, has been abducted. He was abducted in Lafia, Nasarawa state early on Wednesday..

The spokesman of the police command, Mr Nansel Ramhan, said Egla was abducted in his house in Shabu community on the outskirts of the city.

He said that the divisional police officer of the Shabu Police Division reported hearing sporadic gunshots at about 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday.

He explained that on reaching the location, the police team discovered that the gunmen had abducted the pastor, who was with his family.

Ramhan said the police found six empty shells of AK 47 ammunition at the scene of the abduction and that the police had deployed a team to rescue Egla.

A Senior Pastor with the RCCG, Mr Falaye Omoniyi, who corroborated the incident, said that Egla was the pastor in charge of the Oasis of Life Parish of the church’s Nasarawa Province 2.

Omoniyi said Egla’s wife and members of the abducted pastor’s family were traumatized by the incident, although nobody was hurt during the operation.

He appealed to security operatives to expedite action to rescue the pastor.

In August, a deaconess of the church based in Abia state was abducted at Ogbere, near Ijebu-Ode while travelling to the headquarters of the Church for the Holy Ghost Service.The abduction, along with four other persons created a national uproar.