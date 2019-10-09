Loading...

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has raised the alarm on the anonymity of Nigerian Citizenship and Migrants.

He described the current situation as worrisome and stressed the need for proper biometric capturing of Nigerian Citizens and Migrants.

He said this would ensure effective internal security and socio-economic development in the country.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola disclosed this when he received the management of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre led by its Director-General, Maj.- Gen. G. Wahab (Rtd).

He called on the Army Resource Centre to join hands with relevant authorities to ensure proper enlightenment of officers and men of the Nigerian Army and all those who use their facility.

“Without security in place, there can’t be any meaningful infrastructural development in any society, we need peace for development, recreation and our general well-being is dependent on security,” he said.

Earlier, Wahab said his team was in the Ministry to honour the Minister for keeping to the mandate of his Ministry of ensuring internal security and citizenship integrity.

Wahab said the team was at the ministry to also appreciate the Minister for honouring the centre’s invitation to declare open its on-going Leadership in National Security Course in Abuja on Monday.

The minister was presented with an award for keeping to the mandate of his Ministry.