Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Gov. Dapo Abiodun has vowed to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of three students of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area, with a view to preventing a recurrence and bringing the perpetrators to book.

Gov Abiodun in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said the Governor received with rude shock, the incident which resulted in the death of the three students with others sustaining various degrees of injuries, caused by a vehicle driven by an official of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) while chasing suspected smugglers.

The Governor noted that it was painful that young children with promising futures lost their lives in such a manner, praying that the Almighty God would grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In the heat of this incident, Governor Abiodun pleaded with the people of Ihunbo and its environs to be calm and patient, advising Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service to always apply caution during operations.