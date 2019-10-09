Loading...

A 67-year-old man, Maisaje Bappa of Latatar village in Shongom Local Government Area, Gombe State has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for cultivating cannabis.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Aliyu Adole, the state Commander of NDLEA said the old man was arrested with 7.2 kg of exhibit and would be charged to court for the prosecution to serve as deterrence to others.

Adole called on the people to provide the agency with useful information that would help in the fight against drugs abuse in the state and the country at large.

“ Traditional and religious leaders should help in talking to their followers for our society to be free of such attitude.

“The parents should also speak to their children on the dangers of abusing drugs,” he said.

The suspect confessed to NAN that he had been planting cannabis for and selling the same to people in the area for the past four years to generate money for his survival.