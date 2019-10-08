Loading...

The monarch of Ajowa Akoko, Oba Micheal Ipimoroti, has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged man, identified as Jimoh Imoru, who allegedly kidnapped a Muslim cleric.

Jimoh Imoru was arrested inside a forest in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday night.

This came four days after four persons suspected to be kidnappers, who allegedly kidnapped a Muslim cleric were arrested in the same forest last Friday by soldiers deployed in the area and the local hunters.

Umoru was said to be a member of the kidnap group that kidnapped the Muslim cleric but escaped arrest after four members of his group had been arrested.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested by the joint efforts of some Fulani herdsmen, local vigilante group and the security men in the local government.

According to a source, the suspected kidnapper was roaming about the bush and when he approached the Fulani herdsmen and asked for the road to the town. The cattle rearers, who had had the knowledge of the kidnapping incidents in the area were suspicious of his movement and later discovered that he was one of those that escaped arrest last Friday.

The source said, “Immediately, they rounded him up and brought him to Ajowa Akoko. The soldiers led by one Captain Emmanuel and the DSS officers led the suspect to the forest where he hid his gun and the gun was immediately recovered from him.

“He confessed to the crime and said he is from Kwara State to perpetrate crime in Ondo State.”

The source added that the suspect had been transferred to the state police command in Akure for further interrogation.

Reacting to the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said he had not been briefed about the incident as of the time of this report.