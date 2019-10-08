Loading...

The University of Ghana has banned two of its lecturers implicated in sex scandal in the BBC’s sex-for-grades documentary.

The two lecturers, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor were interdicted by the university on Tuesday.

The two lecturers from the University of Ghana were shown in the BBC’s documentary and accused of engaging in sexual harassment on campus.

According to statement issued by the University, the lecturers were being banned as part of investigations into the allegations.

The statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Stella Amoa said the decision to interdict Gyampo and Butakor, was to allow for further investigations into the matter.

The statement said in line with University regulations, the two lecturers would be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary.

It said while the University of Ghana believed sexual harassment was fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, it also understood the harmful impact it had on individuals, families and institutions.

The university said it was for this reason that the University had taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and that it had also instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence.

“In all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals. The University will prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the Committee.

“We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the University is considered above the law,” the statement said in a report by Graphic online.