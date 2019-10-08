Loading...

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is receiving the bashing of her on Twitter over a comment she supposedly made to disparate the sex-for-grade scandal rocking universities in West Africa.

Nelson commented on the BBC’s story which exposed how lecturers in West African universities preyed on female students demanding sex in exchange for grades.

Nelson had commented: “Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains don’t matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts aren’t covered anymore…it’s free on social media. Will it ever change?”

A simple comment made by Nelson has elicited outrage on twitter, with several followers bashing her for such a comment.

Read comment below:

Yvonne Nelson is that you? You cover your body on social Media too? You doing the exact same thing but blaming others. Smh pic.twitter.com/Oyltmhzu8A — Evans Ne-Yo🇬🇭 (@Evans_NeYo) October 8, 2019

Yvonne Nelson. Youuu that ties towels in your movies and take them off is trying to slut shame?? Like you literally do things our society deems as "immoral" You're here performing for the same men that wouldn't even batte an eye in calling you an "ashawo" in seconds. Shame. https://t.co/T6voDu9OeN — Queen of magnificent mystery (@jayydare) October 8, 2019

The irony !!! Same Yvonne Nelson on the left? pic.twitter.com/7nYzr16jFJ — Kofi Cephas (@youngcephas) October 8, 2019

Surely Yvonne Nelson isn’t trying to shame women for not fully covering their bodies. Surely she can’t be. My eyes must be paining me — Diana Smith (@diana_o_a_) October 8, 2019

Yvonne you really be gyimigyimi. Instead of lending your voice to the oppressed as someone with influence, you just tweeted like you're Nungua Yvonne Nelson. — The Ghana Man (@TheGhanaMan) October 8, 2019

You see why you don't just take any celebrity as your Mentor🤦🏾…Look at tweets from Yvonne Nelson ,Jay Folay and Headmaster (DKB) and confirm for me 🚶🏽🚶🏽 — Man City 0-2 Wolves😹💔 (@AL_Loyalton) October 8, 2019

Yall shouldn't blame Yvonne Nelson for her tweet. You see ehn, she is tall and also puts on wig. Imagine been close to the sun with wig on head. Her brains are fried and damaged . Allow her to misbehave — 𓈈 Nsawam Micheal Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) October 8, 2019

You telling me Yvonne Nelson do not have the "moral right" to say what she said, like for real?? 🤔🤔😂 Who determines who has moral right or not? Who set the moral right law?? Is she the only celeb who gave birth without been married?? Give her a break na Gyampo seff dey — Nungua Eminem 🇬🇭©️®️💯 (@kwabena_live) October 8, 2019

Yvonne Nelson just spoke the truth but y'all can't handle it. — Màyówà òlágùnjú ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) October 8, 2019

Big Brother Twitter show today was fire. And in the end, we’ve come to a very short, precise and laudable conclusion.

Yvonne Nelson and Jay Foley no get sense so there’re up for eviction tomorrow. — Nungua Shatta Wale 🌈❤️ (@noelhimself) October 8, 2019

Yvonne Nelson talking about nudity on social media and its relation to sexual harassment in universities will never not crack me up… 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Like You??????!!! I personally hate to see it — moko bi (@AkuabaFame) October 8, 2019

I’m wondering how Yvonne Nelson thought his made sense cause If we are staying on topic, When Kemi went to see Boniface, she was fully clothed but he still harassed her. When is it gonna sink in that what you wear isn’t a determinant for assault & rape. This is victim blaming https://t.co/wh7tv2F0o8 — ebele. (@ebelee_) October 8, 2019