Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is receiving the bashing of her on Twitter over a comment she supposedly made to disparate the sex-for-grade scandal rocking universities in West Africa.

Nelson commented on the BBC’s story which exposed how lecturers in West African universities preyed on female students demanding sex in exchange for grades.

Nelson had commented: “Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains don’t matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts aren’t covered anymore…it’s free on social media. Will it ever change?”

A simple comment made by Nelson has elicited outrage on twitter, with several followers bashing her for such a comment.

Read comment below:

 