The principal and chief executive director of Adedas and Company Global Service Limited, Prince Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree in business management and corporate governance “Honoris Causa” by American European University, “Commonwealth Of Dominica” Africa Regional Operations in Ghana.

Hon. Ewenla was born in Ilugun Asaalu Oke-Ona Iganganaojuda ruling house, Abeokuta – North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.

Before the doctorate award, Ewenla had been recognized with many awards which include Fellow, Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPWA), and the Outstanding Leadership Recognition and Inspirational Leadership Excellence award in West Africa.

Professor Bright Ononu, an European American University professor in Africa, said the award was bestowed on Prince Ewenla based on his unrelenting efforts in promoting youths and supporting his community through qualitative services.