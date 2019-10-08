Loading...

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a seven-year-old girl (name withheld).

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday that the suspect was arrested on Friday following the complaint lodged by the father of the victim at a Sagamu Police Station.

The police spokesman said that the victim’s father had complained that he came back from work in the evening of that day only to discover that the pant of the victim was stained with blood.

“On enquiry, the victim informed him that it was the suspect who lives in the next building that lured her into his room and sexually abused her. The victim, whose mother had separated from the father, was left in the care of the neighbour in the house who did not know the time when the suspect lured her to his house. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that the victim had been taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has already ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.