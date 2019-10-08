Loading...

Senator Babafemi Ojudu has reacted to the shouting duel between David Cameron, former British Prime Minister, and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, one time President of Nigeria, on the Chibok Girls.

Despite that Jonathan claimed the government he headed did not reject assistance and waved off Cameron as a liar from the pit of hell, Ojudu argued that Cameron might be right. Ojudu explained what happened when he, the then Senate President, David Mark and other Senators held a meeting with the former President.

Cameron, in his new book, For the Record, accused Jonathan and the Nigerian Government of corruption and rejecting the help of the British Government in rescuing the Chibok Girls, who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

Jonathan reacted angrily that Cameron lied, claiming that the former British Prime Minister was seeking a pound of flesh because Nigeria rejected gay marriage which Britain wanted implemented here.

One day, Ojudu said he and some senators accompanied Mark to visit Jonathan on the matter. Ojudu reported the former President’s disposition:

“President Jonathan made us believe all through the meeting that the Chibok story was not real. It was staged. That it was politics. He tried very hard to convince us. This was his mindset and he made no apologies about it. The NSA Sambo Dasuki in his contribution queried the number of the girls allegedly kidnapped and said all his investigations had led to the fact that all the girls taken were not up to sixteen. ‘How many Hilux pick up vans will Boko Haram members require to carry the many girls?’ He asked for effect.” Read up the full narrative of Ojudu here