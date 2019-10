Loading...

Entrepreneur, actor, brand ambassador and Big Brother Naija former housemate Nina has lost her father.

The 21 year old beauty enthusiast revealed the sad occurrence on her twitter page by writing ”RIP Dad”.

Can’t hold this Anymore….. it’s too much for me to handle 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/j1gGL4juTC — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) October 8, 2019