Nigerian rapper, Sky B was reported to have died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He reportedly died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning at his residence in Owerri, Imo State.

The artiste who was one of the 2007 raves was reportedly found unconscious in his house.

He’s known for his song titled ‘I’m Calling’ and other hits like ‘You Promised Not To Go’ ‘Pray For Me’ and ‘Here I Am.’

According to reports, he was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.