American actor, singer, songwriter and lead singer for the pop rock band Maroon 5, Adam Levine, After 16 historic seasons, announced he’s not returning for season 17 of ‘The Voice’ but rather will be taking the time to be around his wife and two kids, as a stay at home dad.

Adam’s replacement will be Nick Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers star and husband to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, is thrilled to be working on the American talent show alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend, and host Carson Daly, who are all returning for the 18th season.