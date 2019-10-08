Loading...

By Paul Iyoghojie

A 26-year-old housemaid, Paulina Eje Ogbenyi has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s properties valued about N3 million.

The accused, a resident of Alpha Compound, Elegushi Beach, Lekki, Lagos from Oju Local Government Area of Benue State was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

Police counsel, Ingobo Emby told the court in charge No N/42/2019 that the accused committed the offence between June and August, 2019 at Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Emby informed the court that the complainant, Itoro Udo reported to the police that she left her maid at home for work, but that before she returned, her maid entered her bedroom to steal jewelries, shoes and wares all valued about N3 million and escaped before she was eventually arrested at a hide out.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under section 411 and 287 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the court and Magistrate Y.O Aro Lambo granted her N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Lambo adjourned the case till 18 October, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos till she perfected the bail conditions.