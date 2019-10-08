Loading...

No fewer than 1,156 people have accessed reproductive, maternal and child health services at the recently unveiled Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) in Eti-Osa within one month of operations, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on Tuesday while reviewing medical services report from the one month old hospital stated that statistics of service utilization from the facility indicated that there has been an appreciable increase in ante-natal care (ANC) attendance as well as patronage of reproductive and child care services, including gynecology and pediatrics services.

He noted that statistics of service utilization at the specialized facility for women and children in the last one month showed 162 pregnant women were booked for ante-natal care (ANC) services, 147 clients have accessed gynecology services and a total of 346 pediatrics patients have so far been attended to.

“The Eti-Osa MCC has also recorded 234 emergency cases in the last one month. During this period also, 75 people were placed on admission while 18 caesarian sessions and seven spontaneous vaginal deliveries were recorded”, he added.

The Commissioner who expressed delight at the increase in attendance and service access at the facility noted that statistics recorded within the short period of time when health service delivery commenced goes to show that the purpose of siting the hospital at Eti-Osa LGA is already being realized.

“This facility was built with aims of increasing access to quality health care services and reducing the incidence of maternal and child mortality and morbidity in Eti-Osa LGA and environs. I am elated that through this facility we have been able to make a positive mark in our quest to achieving these goals”

“Suffice it to say that this cheering statistics is in tandem the present administration’s THEMES agenda. It also goes to show that the robust maternal and child mortality reduction strategies being implemented by the State government is yielding the desired positive impact”, he said.

Abayomi added that the State government will continue to maintain the facility and seven other maternal and child centres strategically located across the State to ensure that pregnant women, new-born babies and children in Lagos communities receive the best possible care.

He urged parents to support the State government’s drive to reduce maternal and child deaths by patronizing only accredited health facilities and participating in all child survival interventions and programs being carried out by government.

“We are unshaken in our resolve to attain universal health coverage and ensure that no barrier whatsoever hinders anyone residing in Lagos State from accessing quality health care service. We will leave no stone unturned to achieve this”, the Commissioner said