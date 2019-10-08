Loading...

In a unanimous decision, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday evening passed a vote of confidence on the speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa with a promise to support his leadership of leadership of the ninth legislative session.

The lawmakers took turn to eulogise the speaker, reeling out some achievements he had either personally conceptualised or supported and guided the House to see through.

The lawmakers explained that the decision to pass the vote of confidence on the speaker was borne out of the fact that he has continued to hold the state legislative arm as one, which according to them, has made the Assembly a reference point to other state Houses of Assembly.

Raising a motion under ‘Matter of urgent public importance’, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, member representing Kosofe Constituency 2 in the House, noted that it was right to commend Obasa for providing the opportunity for members of the House to raise their shoulders high among their colleagues in other states of the federation.

Braimoh noted that in a society that is quick to condemn and not fast to commend, passing a vote of confidence on the speaker can be the least, especially judging by the way he has handled the affairs of the House so far.

“The new members are fully integrated because of trainings and mentorship from your leadership. Our regular constituency stakeholders meetings have always recorded huge successes.

“So many meaningful and impactful motions and bills have been initiated and passed under your leadership. You are also recognised in other states for you efforts at ensuring the independent of the legislative arm of government.

“We are being well led under your leadership and for these reasons, I want to move that we pass a vote of confidence on the speaker as a purposeful leader,” Braimoh said.

In his contribution, Hon. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe Constituency 1, commended the speaker for his courage adding that his experience in legislature had shown that no weakling can lead a parliament.

He recalled how the House had faced intimidation and muzzling but that the speaker had always stood his ground at such situations ensuring that the Assembly is never ridiculed.

Commenting on the motion, the majority leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, noted that through the speaker, the House has recorded many achievements.

“I stood here weeks back to talk about the achievements of the executive arm and this is because we are a supportive legislature. It wouldn’t have been possible without a good leadership.

“Your time has been very impressive and we ask for more from you because the reward for good work is more work,” Agunbiade added.

While Hon. Yinka Ogindimu representing Agege Constituency 2, stated that Obasa had been a blessing to the Assembly and that he had done a lot as the speaker of the House.

Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju Lekki 1) recalled that few weeks ago, the people of Lagos State celebrated the achievements of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, adding that this was made possible because of the activities of the House.

He recalled that Speaker Mudashiru Obasa initiated Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Commission (LNSC), which he said has made the state safe.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, who also spoke on the matter, said that he aligned with all the accolades being showered on the speaker.

Eshinlokun attested that the Lagos State House of Assembly was doing very well in the 9th Assembly, adding that this rubbed off on the speaker of the House.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh commended the Speaker for the anti-kidnapping law, LNSC Law and the Yoruba compulsion law.

Jimoh stated that Obasa had done well as a lawmaker and Speaker, and that “I join my colleagues to pass a vote of confidence on you.”

In his comments, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) said that he could attest to Speaker Obasa’s administrative acumen, and that he had done a lot to make the lawmakers feasible in their constituencies.

“The training you exposed us to have also improved us as members of the House. The movement of Lagos State to the next level has also shown your good leadership style.

“You always want to ensure that Lagos State is not enmeshed in debts. You have sponsored bills and motions through proxies in the House. You are a selfless man as you ensure that you defended the autonomy of both the legislature and the judiciary.

“You even discussed this with President Muhammadu Buhari. You are a self made man, you are a selfless man and a great man,” he stated.

Responding, Obasa thanked the members for their comments.

Obasa stressed that all what the lawmakers had said would not have been possible without their support.

“You have been able to sustain the House as being above common standard of excellence. In the past, people used to come to the Assembly once, but now people have been coming twice, three times, four times and even five times.

“It means we have all been doing well which is why people have been returning us.

“We have contributed a lot to the the development of democracy. I want to urge you all to continue to do your best for the state,” he said.

The Speaker thanked all those that had been pointing his attention to areas of importance including the staff of the Assembly, and promised to continue to protect the interest of the lawmakers and that of the Assembly generally.