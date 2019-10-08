Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Known for her unconventionality, provocative work and visual experimentation, American singer-actress, Lady Gaga in these new photos is a sight for sore eyes.

Gaga took to Instagram to share her latest fit, where she was fully decked out in a pink coloured dress and hair paired with a choice footwear to give us a gothic look with a twist.

As the queen of the unexpected, Gaga is known to thrill her fans in a good way as every project she works on is with a new style.

With her new fashion vibe all about pink, Gaga struck her pose in a strapless dress in a pink houndstooth print with the matching gloves. She finished up her look with a hefty pair of patent combat boots and diamond jewellery.