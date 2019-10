Loading...

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a budget of N10.729 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval for the 2020 fiscal year.

Below is the budget breakdown:

Works & Housing – N262bn

Transportation – N123bn

UBEC – N112bn

Defence – N100bn

Agriculture – N83bn

Water – N82bn

Niger Delta – N81bn

Education – N48bn

Health – N46bn

NEDC – N38bn

SIP – N30bn

FCT – N28bn