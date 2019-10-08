Loading...

By Okafor Ofiebor

Two Policemen of the Rivers Police Command have been abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The true identities of the policemen said to have been abducted on Monday, were not made public as at the time of filing this report

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed the abduction of the policemen, but refused to give details.

Omoni promised to give the details and circumstances surrounding the abduction later.

It is interesting to note that Andoni is the local government area of Prince Uche Secondus, the national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; immediate past Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru and Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ikuinyi O. Ibani.

In June this year, three expatriates working for Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area linking Opobo-Nkoro, Andoni, Khana Local Government Areas were abducted in the Andoni axis of the road.

Despite Governor Wike’s 72 hours ultimatum to the Chiefs and of Andoni to ensure their release or lose state government’s recognition, the kidnappers didn’t budge. It took several weeks later before they were released.