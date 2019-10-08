Chelsea star, Fikayo Tomori has admitted it was difficult for him to say no to England when he was called for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria taking place this month.

The 21-year-old was born in Calgary, Canada, to Nigerian parents but raised in England. He was eligible to represent the senior national teams of the three countries but decided to pick England, a decision he said was a difficult one.

Speaking on the situation, Tomori, who was called alongside Tammy Abraham, who also was eligible to represent Nigeria, said: “England is such a big nation, as well as Nigeria and Canada, so I think I was going to be happy with whoever called me up – but it’s nice it is England,” Tomori said.

“It wasn’t England all the way. I had certain people and certain things that I had to consider. I spoke to my family and people that I care about it and that’s the decision I came to. So, when England came calling, it was difficult to say no.

“It was just more of a thing I was waiting for a call-up because the last international break I didn’t get a call-up from anyone. This international break, I was waiting for a call-up and England called me up.

“It’s been a good week. Nice to get the England call-up, but winning in Lille and today, it’s been a good week. The manager (Lampard) told me in the changing room after the Lille game (about his England call-up) so I knew a day before and I had to keep it a secret.

“I told my family and then it got announced on Thursday. Not at all [did I see it coming]. The manager told me and I was like ‘oh’. It was a nice feeling. I’d say so [that it came quicker than I expected].

“Last season, I wasn’t expecting to be there but I never really put a limit on saying I couldn’t do it. It was just more a case of I’ve got to give my best for my club and wherever I was going to be playing week in, week out and try to get in the squad wherever I was. It is good I am here and now, to be in the England squad, it’s a mad turnaround for myself.”

If Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham take part in the Czech Republic or Bulgaria games on October 11 and 14, then their international futures will be settled because both matches are competitive fixtures.