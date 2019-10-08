Loading...

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday inaugurated 23 commissioners with a call on them to work toward achieving “tangible results”.

“I will drive you hard to achieve results; I won’t settle for anything less,” Lalong told the new officials shortly after they took their oaths of office in Jos.

The governor tasked the commissioners on loyalty, diligence, commitment, probity and accountability, noting that the attributes were crucial to the state’s development plans and key to realising the three-pillar policy thrust of the administration.

“The policy thrusts are hinged on peace, security and good governance, physical infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth.

“I will not hesitate to reprimand, chastise, query and, where necessary, discipline by removal from office, anyone who goes contrary to the agenda of the “Rescue Administration” and extant public civil service rules,” he warned.

The governor emphasised the need to fulfil the challenges of leaving a lasting legacy, and cautioned the officials against distractions from relations, friends and party loyalists.

Lalong said that the administration had much to do toward making Plateau the destination of investors and true home of peace and tourism, and disclosed that a project monitoring unit had been established to ensure faithful implementation of projects and programmes.

He said that the unit would be headed by the Chief of Staff, Mr Noel Danjur, adding that it would ensure Plateau had value for its money by tracking the implementation of projects and programmes.

The governor said that government had approved the setting up of a Liquidity Management Committee as part of efforts to deepen transparency and ensure the prudent management of resources.

“The idea is to ensure that budgetary provisions and approvals, efficient financial management and adequate project financing are built into our governance system,” he said.

Among those who took the oaths were Mr Dan Manjang, a journalist and former science and technology commissioner, who was deployed to the information and communication ministry to replace Yakubu Dati, who was moved to land and survey.

Others included Mr Pam Bot Mang, Works, Mr Victor Lapang, Sports and Youth Development, Mrs. Elizabeth Wapmuk, Education (Secondary), and Mr Sylvanus Tapgun, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Also sworn in was Mr Bitrus Zulfa, Housing, Mr Ibrahim Bello, Water Resources and Energy, Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Nimkong Ndam, Health, and Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Dr Istifanus Finangwai was deployed to Agriculture, Mr Tamakat Weli, Culture Tourism and Hospitality, Dr Regina Soemlat, Finance, Kakmena Audu, Higher Education and Mr Usman Idi, Environment.

Mr Jude Dakur is Commissioner for Mineral Development, Mr Sylvester Wallangko, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Dung Gyang, Science and Technology and Mr Jerry Werr, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Also sworn in was Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, Transport, while Mrs. Rebecca Sambo was posted to the women affairs ministry.