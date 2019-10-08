Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos passed the jail sentence on Ighodalo.
The convict was arraigned on September 26, 2019 on a three-count charge bordering on “transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee”, following intelligence received by the Commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.
Arraigned in September, Convicted to 5years in imprisonment I guess in October. Nigerians challenge our judges to do same to the looters with the same speed and Nigeria will be a better Place for all. God Bless Nigeria