Some of the Nigerian celebrities have expressed their opinions to the viral sex-for-grades BBC documentary video which indicted lecturers at University of Lagos and University of Ghana.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church was caught on camera harassing a female undercover journalist who posed as a 17-year-old student seeking admission.

However, in Ghana, Dr Paul Kwame Butako from the College of Education was the culprit discovered after female students pointed him out in series of interviews. An undercover journalist who posed as a final year student, interested in doing masters was then sent to him.

Reacting to the documentary, Don Jazzy condemned lecturers involved in the act but pointed out some female students are guilty.

“I understand that some ladies are also guilty of offering their lecturers sex for good grades but I believe this documentary will be a deterrent. If the Students know their lecturers will reject their offers, they won’t dare make an attempt,” he tweeted.

Falz said: “I don’t think this is a time for baseless animosity. I have and will always speak up against all forms of sexual abuse. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. What we should be doing is working together to get rid of this dysfunctional system that allows women to be taken advantage of.”

Seun Kuti tweeted: “OGA ADAMU ADAMU MINISTER OF EDUCATION WE STILL DEY WAIT YOUR RESPONSE ABOUT DIS SEX FOR GRADE AND ADMISSION, NO TRY BEHAVE LIKE SAY U NO HEAR, DIS WAHALA CONCERN U AS D MINISTER.

“WE STILL DEY WAIT FOR ASUU RESPONSE ABOUT DIS SEX FOR GRADE AND ADMISSION WAHALA FOR ALL OUR UNIVERSITY,”

“ASUU LEADERS MAKE UNA NO PRETEND LIKE SAY UNA NO HEAR ALL DIS NOISE ABOUT UNA MEMBERS ACCUSE OF SEX FOR GRADES IN OUR UNIS, IF NA UNA MONEY STRUGGLE NOW, UNA GO EXPECT BOTH ACTIVISTS AND STUDENTS TO RISE AND FIGHT FOR UNA, NOW D STUDENTS NEED UNA TO RISE AND FIGHT FOR DEM TOO.

“OGA ADAMU ADAMU WETIN U B MINISTER OF EDUCATION FOR WEN DER IS A NATIONAL ISSUE AFFECTING ALL OUR UNIS AND U NO FIT TELL US GOVT POSITION ON DIS, R U IN SUPPORT OF D LECTURERS DEMANDING SEX FOR GRADES NI, ABI WHY WE NEVER HEAR FROM U ABOUT IT AS D MINISTER OF EDUCATION.”