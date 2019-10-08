Loading...

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has recently transitioned Nigeria’s favourite fruit drink, 5Alive from tetra pack to a handy bottle. This refreshing transformation is available in Citrus Burst and Berry Blast variants.

According to the Franchise Marketing Manager, Mr. Gbolahan Sanni, “5ALive remains a nature-inspired and nutritious fruit drink. Our new handy bottle is created for consumers to enjoy the refreshing goodness of 5Alive with convenience.”

He also added, “Our handy plastic bottles are 100% recyclable, including the caps and labels. We believe every package has value and life beyond its initial use and should be collected and recycled into either a new package or another beneficial use.”

We invite everyone to join us on this journey so that together we can create a litter-free world. To sign up to recycle your plastic waste for rewards, kindly register on http://www.recyclepoints.com/network/login.ph

The new handy pack of 5Alive is available in 78cl at ₦300.